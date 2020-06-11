Joyce Helen (Fischer) Ullrich, of Carmine, passed away June 8, 2020 at the age of 79. Joyce was born to Willie and Erna (Duisberg) Fischer on July 9, 1940 in Greens Creek, Texas. She was baptized and confirmed at the Bethany Lutheran Church in Greens Creek. She was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart Dean Ullrich on June 28, 1959.
After graduating from Round Top-Carmine High School, she worked at various jobs including the Giddings State School and Gerland’s eggs. She eventually became a stay at home mom to raise her three children and resumed working in sales after they all graduated from high school.
