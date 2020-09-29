Having been trapped in a body that no longer served its purpose and a mind that often drifted back to days gone by, Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ mercifully called Kathryn Spencer Vail home on Sept. 28, 2020.
Proceeded in death by her parents, Texana Bingham and Oscar Tidwell Spencer; husband of 46 years John Weldon Vail; five sisters, Zada Garrett, Lucile Moore, Ura Potter, Ruby Knight and Gertrude Michalak; and two brothers Oscar Lee Spencer and James Osborne Spencer.
