Nelda Van Dyke, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, aunt and devoted friend, was called from her earthly home of 102 years to be with her Heavenly Father on April 20, 2021. Her life, her determined spirit, and her love of God, family, friends and community, will be celebrated with a private family service.
Nelda, the daughter of Alvin and Bessie (Darden) Hicks, was born Feb. 3, 1919, and raised in the small west Texas town of Munday. She married her Tahoka High School sweetheart Jim Van Dyke on Dec. 7, 1935. Nelda and Jim were blessed with two sons, Joe and Eddie. Nelda never failed to impart that she was greatly blessed to have watched her sons grow up, marry, and raise their families. In the special Brenham Banner Press “People Profile” article entitled “Van Dyke Still ‘Walking Tall with a Purpose’ as 90 Nears,” Nelda shared one of her most consistent goals learned during the early years of her life was “trying to keep a positive outlook on life…keep smiling and believing that God has a purpose in our lives….” Nelda developed this philosophy from her life experiences learned when “times were hard.” Her mother died from tuberculosis when Nelda was four and her younger sister and brother were two and nine months old. Her father’s sister took the three small children to live with her for several years. When Nelda was eight years old, she and her sister returned to live with their father after he remarried. Following the 1929 stock market crash, the Great Depression struck, and the family lost their home in Midland. Eventually they moved to Tahoka when Nelda was in the eighth grade. It was there that she met “the love of her life,” Jim. After they married in 1935, their love grew, their family expanded, and the depression deepened. Both Jim and Nelda searched for and took any jobs they could find, including hoeing cotton for 75 cents a day. On their 6th wedding anniversary, Dec. 7, 1941, Pearl Harbor was attacked. Jim found work at the naval base being built in Corpus Christi. The days that followed were dark and dreary, living with blackouts and rationing of food and gasoline, but many lasting friendships were made. When the war ended, the next jobs and next move was to Lubbock. Unfortunately, the economy took another plunge when the sand and dust started blowing as a prolonged drought hit the area. Once again hard times surrounded Nelda’s family. Determined to find new horizons and opportunities, the family headed to Odessa, where the oil boom provided jobs to all who would come. A job followed by promotions for Jim brought a transfer to McAllen and then to San Antonio. Jim, Nelda, Joe, and Eddie all thrived there. Following graduation, Joe joined the navy to see the world. Eddie attended Texas A&M on a football scholarship. Each of the Nelda’s sons found the love of his life and got married. Then in April 1969 tragedy hit when Jim, age 51, died from a heart attack. It was, Nelda wrote in her book ‘The Flying V,’ “the blackest time of (her) life.” As months passed, Nelda floundered. Finally, she returned to work for her former school district. She threw herself into her work and was promoted several times. She became involved in the school secretaries’ association on the local and state level. In 1979, she was installed as the president of the 5,000 member state organization of the Texas Educational Support Staff Association (TESA). In her article “Leaves of Gold,” Nelda wrote, “One of the happiest times in my life was in 1979 when I was elected president of TESA.” In this challenging position, Nelda made many lasting friendships all over Texas.
