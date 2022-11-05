Vernon “Jack” Taylor, 94, the husband of Sandra Hand Taylor, died in a local nursing home Wednesday morning. Funeral services are pending at this time.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 W. Main St., Brenham.
