Hetty Jane Viertel, of Brenham, died on Oct. 12, 2020.
A visitation will be held from 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at Memorial Oaks Chapel. The family will be present from 5-7 p.m. during the visitation.
Updated: October 15, 2020 @ 5:55 pm
