John Michael Virva, 65, of La Grange, Texas, passed away on July 31, 2020, in Houston.
Born in Orange, Texas, on July 1, 1955, he was the son of Frank W. Virva Sr. and Florence Anne (Verrett) Virva. John graduated from Bridge City High School in 1973. He was a hardworking man and dedicated electrician for Valmont in Brenham for more than 20 years. John also volunteered as a fireman in Bridge City for many years. He loved taking in the beauty of nature and was especially fond of the wildflowers around La Grange in the springtime. John also enjoyed boating, sailing, and was an amateur radio operator. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
