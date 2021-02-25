Jocelyn “Marie” Holderrieth Voelkel was born Dec. 8, 1939 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Houston to Alvin C. Holderrieth and Dessie B. Holderrieth, deceased. She grew up in the Heights area of Houston and was baptized and confirmed at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. She earned her education and graduated from Lutheran High School. Marie met the love of her life, Oscar Branch Voelkel Jr. on New Year’s Eve 1959 at the Esquire Ballroom in Houston where their mutual enjoyment of dancing began. They were married April 23, 1961 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Houston with the reception at the Bill Mraz Ballroom.
They raised their family in Houston and lived there for 39 years. During this time, she worked full time for an insurance agency as a controller and retired after 42 years. Her kids recall her coming home from a full day’s work and cooking delicious homemade meals each night. Marie and Oscar moved to their farm in Shelby, Texas where they enjoyed vacationing with the local travel group and joining their children and grandchildren on family trips. They also enjoyed the casinos, where luck would inevitably follow Marie to the slot machines. Many memories were made during these decades, and she would not have traded these experiences for the world. She adored visits from her children and grandchildren and never failed to have Molasses Cookies or her infamous Dewberry Pie prepared.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.