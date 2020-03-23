Kermit Adolph Wahrmund passed away on March 21, 2020 after losing a battle with cancer. He was born in Fredericksburg, Texas on Sept. 10, 1934 and was baptized and confirmed in Holy Ghost Lutheran Church, Fredericksburg. He married Barbara Haby Wahrmund on May 5, 1962 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in San Antonio.
Kermit was a proud graduate of Texas A&M University majoring in animal husbandry. For 30 years he worked for the United States Department of Agriculture; the majority of his career was spent in Washington County as the district director of the soil conservation service. He knew every highway and by-way in this county and much of the land is fertile and green because of his devotion to its preservation.
Kermit attended St. Mary’s Church in Brenham for 47 years. He formally became a Catholic as a surprise for his son Larry on his wedding day in 1985. Never wavering in his commitment to the church, he filled the hours of 1 to 2 a.m. in the Adoration Chapel for 18 years. Ill health finally forced him to cease this devotion.
Kermit was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Emil, and his firstborn son Larry. He is survived by his wife, Barbara, and three of their four children. Pride in his children and grandchildren filled his life with joy: Lawrence Emil (Larry) and Theresa’s Christian and Alicia, Gary Michael and Melanie’s Madelynne, Megan, and Mia. Sherry Raye and Keith Neuendorff’s Joey, Skylar, Anthony, Mary Genevieve, and Bernadette and Gerald Duane (Jerry) and Debra’s Kohl and Kyle.
Kermit’s favorite hobby was woodworking/rock laying. He spent many happy hours in his workshop building furniture for his house, doll houses for his granddaughters and cabinets on demand from his daughters-in-law. One Christmas he made 20 Adirondack chairs—some presented to each of his children and his wife. He brought a truckload of rocks from his ranch with which he built a rock wall around the pool and a barbecue pit. The last thing he built before ill health made him stop was a dining room table for his oldest granddaughter’s apartment.
Kermit was the proud owner of a ranch in Gillespie County. He left ranching as a full time occupation when his second son was born, but he never wavered in his love for the land and his happiest outdoor time was spent riding his horse over the hills and canyons of his ranch surveying his cattle and the abundant wildlife. An important goal in his life was preserving this land for his four children, so it seems fitting that he be laid to rest in a cemetery in Fredericksburg beside his great-grandfather, his grandfather, his father, and their wives. Due to virus quarantines, a private burial service will be held in Fredericksburg on Thursday, March 26.
Also due to virus quarantines, visitation will be scattered over a period of hours at Memorial Oaks Chapel from 7:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 24. His family invites all who can to stop by and remember him with love.
A private mass in celebration of his entrance into heaven will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24. Because of the virus, only close family members will be allowed entrance to the church. To celebrate with the family remotely through live-streamed video, please go to https://www.facebook.com/barbara.wahrmund, find and click on the video on Barbara’s Facebook page. This will give you the live video of the mass.
Funeral arrangements for Kermit Adolph Wahrmund are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 W. Main St., Brenham, Texas, 979-836-4564. To post a tribute to the family, visit: www.memorialoakschapel.com.
