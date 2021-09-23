The home-going celebration for Katherine Walker, 90, of Chappell Hill, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at the Allwise Missionary Baptist Church located in Chappell Hill, Texas. Burial will follow in the Leathie Howard Cemetery, also in Chappell Hill. Visitation will be in the chapel of the Lewis Funeral Home at 509 South Baylor, in Brenham, beginning at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Ms. Walker received her heavenly wings on Sept. 15, 2021 at the Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Brenham.
Katherine Walker was born Dec. 25, 1930 to Spencer Swearingen and Julia Miller in Chapel Hill. She completed her education at Petersville School in Chapel Hill. In 1946 she married James Walker and to the union there were six girls and eight boys born. Katherine worked as a sharecropper for years and later worked as a care provider until her health failed her.
