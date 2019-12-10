Ruth Nell (Cook) Walker, 91, of Brenham, Texas, was swept into her Savior’s arms Nov. 28, 2019, with her loving family and caregiver by her side at home.
Ruth was born on Jan. 28, 1928, in Rosenberg, Texas. She was a very loving, kind, fun and generous mother, homemaker, wife and friend. Ruth attended TWU and graduated from Texas Tech University in 1949 with a degree in home economics. She began teaching high school home economics in Wortham, Texas, where she met her future husband, John. They taught school together and later married in 1952. After marriage, Ruth was a home appliance demonstrator for Dallas Power and Light.
