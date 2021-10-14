Funeral services Katie Mae Walker, 55, of Chappell Hill, will be on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 at 3 p.m. at the Goodwill Baptist Church located at 9180 Highway 105 in Brenham. Interment will follow in the Leathie Howard Cemetery in Chappell Hill. Visitation will be on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 at the Lewis Funeral Home and Chapel, 509 South Baylor in Brenham beginning at 4 p.m.
Kathie Mae Sanders was born Dec. 30, 1965 to the late Hura Whitley Sr. and Ms. Florence Sanders. She departed this earthly life on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. She received Christ and joined Goodwill Baptist Church in Washington where she was baptized under the leadership of Reverend Williams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.