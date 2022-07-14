Daniel “Trevor” Kenneth Walsh, of Chappell Hill, passed away unexpectedly on June 15, 2022, at the age of 75.
Visitation with the family will be Friday, July 15, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 pm. Funeral services will be Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 2:00 pm. Both will be held at Brenham Memorial Chapel, 2300 Stringer Street, Brenham. Graveside will follow at the Masonic Cemetery, Chappell Hill.
