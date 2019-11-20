Lee O’Dell Warmke, 80, of Bleiblerville, Texas, passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23 in Nelsonville Brethren Church, with Brother Mike Groseclose officiating.
Updated: November 20, 2019 @ 10:17 pm
