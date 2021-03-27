Arbie Wassermann, 77, of Brenham, and the widower of Loretta (Hegefeld) Wassermann, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021.
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 30 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m., with family present from 4-6 p.m. at Brenham Memorial Chapel.
Updated: March 27, 2021 @ 10:22 am
