The measure of a man’s life is often measured simply by the day of birth and the day he leaves this life for the next. But for my husband, my son’s father, and for the many lives he has impacted during his brief sojourn on earth, we can now reflect on how the gift of life can be played out on the screen of life. And for this blessing, we are forever and eternally grateful.
Danny Dean Watkins was born on June 8, 1953, in Bailey Burl, Texas, a small rural community outside of Lubbock. The second of three children, and the only son of Dan and Bobbie Watkins, he loved life, adventure, and especially his family. Life became more difficult as his mother found herself single and responsible for raising her three children. She worked hard and supported her family in any way possible. When the family later moved to Houston, Danny was introduced to a group of young men who became not only life-long friends, but who were also the catalyst for him becoming a Christian and later enrolling in Southern Bible College, not to become a pastor, but simply to build his life upon a foundation of truth, honesty and integrity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.