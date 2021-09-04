Jerry S. Watson, 72, of Burton, transitioned peacefully on Aug 28, 2021. Funeral Services are set for Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at 11 a.m., with viewing beginning at 9 a.m. at New Corinth Baptist Church in Giddings, Texas. A memorial tribute will follow at 2 p.m. at Burton High School, with burial at Flat Prairie Cemetery in Burton.
