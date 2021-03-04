Milroy Alvin Weinert, 78, of Round Top, died March 1 at Care Inn of La Grange. Visitation with the family will be held on Saturday from 5-7 p.m. at Memorial Oaks Chapel in Brenham. A graveside service is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Sunday, at Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery with Pastor Karen Buck officiating.
Milroy was born on Nov. 14, 1942 to Alvin and Flora (Meyer) Weinert in Burton. He was baptized and confirmed in Zion Lutheran Church. On June 2, 1962, Milroy married Karel Hinze at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Round Top. Milroy was a member of Zion Lutheran Church.
