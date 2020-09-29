Bob Welker, 93, Christian, family man, inventor and businessman passed away on Sept. 13, 2020 in Sugar Land. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Shirley Rystrom Welker and daughter Sherell Welker. He is survived by his brother Thomas F. Welker and wife Judy of Sugar Land, son Brian Welker and wife Denise of Fulshear; daughter Mendee Stroud of Bluff Dale; nine grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
A veteran of WWII, Bob, born March 31, 1927, attended and graduated from Texas A&I in 1950 with a degree in natural gas engineering and went to work for Tennessee Gas Company. He was a registered professional engineer for 50 years. In 1958, he designed his first of 39 U.S. Patented products, many of which revolutionized the approach to natural gas quality measurement and pipeline flows. Welker founded the company that bears his name, and his Christian faith and creative and innovative skills have seen the company grow to a company with world-wide market share and recognition. From the beginnings in 1954 as a small, side venture company to today, the company remains a family owned business with more than 100 employees.
