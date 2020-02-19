Donald Ray Wellmann, 70, of Brenham, died on Feb. 17, 2020 in Brenham.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Wiedeville with Pastor Ken Weiss officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at Memorial Oaks Chapel.
Mr. Wellmann was born in Brenham on Aug. 18, 1949 to Harry and Lenora Remmert Wellmann. He worked at Brentex Mills in the shipping department. He was baptized at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Wiedeville. Donald also served bravely in the U.S. Army. Donald Wellmann married Diana Kay Wisley in 1975 in La Grange. He was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church of Wiedeville. Mr. Wellmann loved ranching and taking care of his cattle. He also helped other people take care of their property.
Survivors include his son, Timothy Wellmann and his fiancé Rayna Roeske; daughters, Samantha Wellmann and Jonathan Pelkemeyer, Misty and Lloyd Dominey; brothers, Glenn Dean Wellmann and Harvey Lee Wellmann; sister, Barbara Kohring; grandchildren, Jacob, O's, Nolan, Olivia and Shane Dominey, Payton and Presley Wellmann, Fredrick and Amelia Pelkemeyer; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles. Mr. Wellmann was preceded in death by his wife, Diana Kay Wellmann; parents; brother, Anthony Wellmann; brother-in-law, Robert Wayne Kohring; and aunts and uncles.
Serving as pallbearers will be Randall Kohring, Bradley Kohring, Burt Wellmann, Payton Wellmann, Casey Voskamp, Robert Reichwein and Josh Sebastian.
Memorials may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church of Wiedeville.
Funeral arrangements for Donald Ray Wellmann are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 W. Main, Brenham. To post a tribute to the family, visit www.memorialoakschapel.com
