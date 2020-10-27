Joyce Majors Werchan, of Brenham, passed away on Oct. 23, 2020 at the age of 101. She was born April 21, 1919 in Elgin, Texas and is preceded in death by her husband Walter, mother Iva Wilson Majors and father Jonas Ellis Majors, sister Fern Friddell, brothers Neal and Billy Majors.
She is survived by son Ron Werchan and wife Linda, sister-in-law JoNell Majors; grandsons Ellis Werchan, Greg Werchan and wife Andrea; great-grandsons Ivan, Leo and Scott Werchan; nieces: Kay Valenta and husband Tommy, Patricia Case and husband Patrick, Dawn McMinn and husband Bobby, Denise Holley and husband Donald; nephews: Dale Friddell and wife Debbie, and Arthur Majors and wife Kita; and many great-nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.