Harry Walter Wernecke, 89, of Chappell Hill, passed away on Oct. 4, 2021 surrounded by his family at his home in Chappell Hill.
Harry was born in Giddings, Texas, on Sept. 12, 1932 to August and Minnie (Bohot) Wernecke. He left home at the age of 14 and moved to Houston to live with his brother Alvin. On November 4, 1951 he married Willie Lee Truitt and they raised their two daughters, Connie and Diana, in Houston. He worked mostly in the construction and dry-wall business and semi-retired when he and Willie moved to Brenham in 1988 but still managed to build several homes for friends and family in and around Washington County. Throughout the years, he had several camp houses along the Brazos River where he loved to run trot lines. His children and grandchildren spent many weekends with him fishing and were often called his “river rats”. Many Friday nights you could find him at the local beer joint and always with extra quarters for his grandkids to use for the juke box or arcade games. He enjoyed playing Bingo with his special friend Linda or buying lottery tickets at the convenience store. His final years found him moving at a slower pace where he spent most of his days at home watching his shows on tv (always with the volume up high and the captions on). He always had a funny joke or witty comment to say and made friends with many different people in all walks of life.
