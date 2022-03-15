Lewis Nelson White Jr. peacefully went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on March 10, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Linda White; his daughter, Terri Rogers Campos and husband David; his son, Rick Rogers II and wife Melody; his grandchildren: Aaron Ivie, Michael Ivie, Brendan Ivie, Natalie Ivie, Rick Rogers III, Mariah Bay, Renee Rogers and Marissa Rogers. Nelson is also survived by his sister, Mimi Booker, his brothers, Duncan and Preston White and niece, Amy Booker.
Nelson loved the Lord and was a faithful servant and patriarch of all his beloved family. He was a man of action and persuasion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.