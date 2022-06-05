Mrs. Alberta Heard Whitfield entered into eternal rest on May 29, 2022.
She was the daughter of Arthur and Willie B. Heard in Independence. After graduating from Pickard High School, she met and married D.W. Whitfield and moved to Houston. To this union, one daughter, Rondy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.