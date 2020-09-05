William Sperry “Bill” Wier, of Brenham, and formerly of Longview, and Fort Lauderdale, Florida passed away on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 at the age of 82. He was born in Lacon, Illinois on March 30, 1938 to Truman Harold Wier and Mary Maurine Baker Wier. He grew up in Lacon and South Bend, Indiana with his three brothers, Ronald (Ron), Phillip (Phil) and Stephen (Steve). From the stories told, they had quite the adventures together.
Bill is survived by his wife, Shari; his three sons, Keith and his wife, Amanda, of Frisco, Kevin and his wife, Mary Jane, of Austin, and Kelly and his wife, Christina, of Powder Springs, Georgia; his three brothers, Ron of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Phil and his wife, Lois, of Austin and Steve and his wife, Debra, of Cedar Creek; his six grandchildren, Brittany Wier Richardson, Harrison Wier, Sara Wier Kennedy, Jessica Wier, Jason Wier, and Anna Kate Wier; one great-grandson, Jackson Newton; many nieces and nephews; extended family and friends.
