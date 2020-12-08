Shari Lynn Henderson Wier of Brenham, and formerly of Longview, Texas and Fort Lauderdale, Florida passed away on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at the age of 80. She was born in Pleasanton, Kansas on May 21, 1940 to William Lynn “Bud” Henderson and Jo-Anne Todd Henderson. She grew up in Pleasanton where she developed her life-long love of horses and moved with her parents as a teenager to Kilgore, Texas, then to Longview, Texas.
Shari is survived by her three sons, Keith and his wife, Amanda, of Frisco, Kevin and his wife, Mary Jane, of Austin, and Kelly and his wife, Christina, of Powder Springs, Georgia; her six grandchildren, Brittany Wier Richardson, Harrison Wier, Sara Wier Kennedy, Jessica Wier, Jason Wier, and Anna Kate Wier; one great-grandson, Jackson Newton; many nieces and nephews; extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Wier, and her parents.
