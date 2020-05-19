Jeanette Lynn Williams (Hunt) was born on April 8, 1961, a few weeks early and during what was supposed to be her mother’s baby shower for her. You see, she didn’t want to miss the fun! Since that day she has always been a light to everyone who knew her, never wanting to miss an opportunity to create fun experiences and memories. When a wrong turn was taken or a roadblock came up in her way she called them “life’s little adventures.”
To those most dear, she was known as Nette, Tigger, Momma, and to her favorite people in the whole world, she was Gigi. She never wanted the moniker of Grandma because she said she would never be “old enough for that.” Her grandbabies are her pride and joy, she loves each of them for who they are and has created a special bond with each one of them. They are the lights of her life, Kaiden, Jaiden, Parker, Piper, William, Riley, Breanna and Jaxyn will miss her fiercely, but the magic that Gigi made and showed their parents how to make, will continue to bring joy and laughter for years to come.
