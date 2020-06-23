J.W. Williams III was born May 21, 1976 at Clark AFB, Philippine to Msgt J.W. Williams Jr. and Peggy Williams. He accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized under the leadership of Pastor James Wilkins at Post Oak MBC. He later attended Mt. Rose MBC under the leadership of Pastor John D. Harris.
J.W. graduated from Brenham High School Class of 1994. He attended Blinn College for 1 year. He later went to the Art Institute in Houston, Texas where he graduated in 1998. He was employed at Source Net Solution and the Bank of New York Mellow N/A in College Station, Texas.
