Irene Ray Williams, affectionately known by her family as “Momma Irene” and/or “Aunt Irene,” 91, of Brenham, passed away at the Brenham Nursing and Rehab Center on Jan. 3, 2022, where she was cared for, for the last 4 1/2 years. She lived to love her family and friends.
During her life, she touched many people in a positive way. Not only did she teach her family verbally how to love each other, and thy neighbor; she also taught by living the example. She was a family, Jewel. She made many sacrifices in her life on behalf of others so they could have a good life. She gave unselfishly. She raised her own grandchildren as her own and helped to rear and provide for many of her nieces and nephews as well as her great nieces and nephews.
