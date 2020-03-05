Funeral services for Donald Kirt Wilson 64 of Washington, Texas will be Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Brenham Junior High School located at 1200 Carlee Dr. in Brenham, Texas 77833 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Washington Cemetery in Washington, Texas. Visitation will be Friday, March 06, 2020 in the chapel of the Lewis Funeral Home at 509 South Baylor in Brenham. Mr. Wilson passed March 01, 2020 in Bryan, Texas at the Hospice Brazos Valley Facility.
Arrangements are entrusted with Lewis Funeral Home and Chapel 509 South Baylor in Brenham, Texas.
