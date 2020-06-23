Billy Ray “Bill’ Winkelmann, 67 of Brenham, husband of Karen Vesper Winkelmann, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020.
Services are pending with Brenham Memorial Chapel, 2300 Stringer St., Brenham, Texas 77833, 979-836-3611, www.BrenhamMemorialChapel.com.
