Odelia “Tilllie" Jozwiak Wise, age 93, passed away on July 20, 2019. She was born in Brenham, Texas, to Alex and Mary Kaminski Jozwiak.

Tillie is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Lee Roy Wise Sr., and son Dennis Wise.

