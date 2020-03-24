Joyce Malkey Wunderlich, 85, of Burton, Texas, died on March 23, 2020 in Needville, Texas.
A private family graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, March 26, 2020 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Rehburg with Pastor Dennis Shaw officiating. For those who would like to watch the service, it will be live on St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Rehburg’s Facebook page.
Visitation will be from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Memorial Oaks Chapel.
Joyce was born in Burton, TX on Aug. 11, 1934 to Roy and Irene Wiedemann Malkey. She worked as a registered X-Ray Technician at Scott and White Hospital in Brenham, Texas from 1977-1999. She married her husband, Morris Marvin Wunderlich, on June 3, 1995.
Joyce was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Rehburg. She loved fishing and dancing.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Roy and Wanda Mercer; son, Jasper Mercer and his special friend, Linda Collings; daughter, Pamela Jean Gomez; step sons, Rodney Wunderlich and Kent Wunderlich; sister, Corinne Baranowski; grandchildren, Jennifer Mercer, Tiffany Routt, Julie Jackson, Tannie Smith, Jeffrey Jackson, Katherine Fangue, Carlet Strain, Kamela Gunn, Josh Gomez, Ashley Wunderlich Sinclair, Lindsey Harrison, Kent, Kylee, Karlee, Kalin and Kenna Wunderlich; numerous great-grandchildren; other relatives, Patricia Anderson, Johnnie Baranowski Jr., Michael Baranowski, and Kim Holmes.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Morris Wunderlich, Frank Espinosa, and Joseph A. Mercer; parents, Roy and Irene Malkey; and brother-in-law, Johnnie Baranowski.
At the familly’s request, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Rehburg.
Funeral arrangements for Joyce Malkey Wunderlich are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 W. Main, Brenham, Texas. To post a tribute to the family, visit www.memorialoakschapel.com.
