Young

Jean Claire Young, 83, of Brenham, died March 17, 2020, in College Station.

All services have been postponed to a later date due to the mandatory instructions of our state.

To send flowers to the family of Jean Young, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 27
Visitation
Friday, March 27, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Grace Lutheran Church
1212 W Jefferson St
Brenham, TX 77833
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 27
Memorial Service
Friday, March 27, 2020
11:00AM
Grace Lutheran Church
1212 W Jefferson St
Brenham, TX 77833
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.