Mary Jo Burpo Yount, 81, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in College Station.
Jo was born on Aug. 15, 1938 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Herbert Preston Welsh and Beatrice Edith (Langert) Welsh. Jo graduated from Southwestern High School in Kansas City, Missouri at the age of 16. She attended SMU and later received her bachelors degree and masters degree in education from North Texas State University.
Jo was a lady of many talents. She started with a career as a ballroom dance instructor teaching at Arthur Murray Dance Studios in San Pedro, California and in Dallas, Texas. She married Frank B. Burpo Jr. in 1963 in Dallas. Her second career started when she began teaching elementary school in Plano. She also taught 6th grade in Lawton, Oklahoma. She returned to Dallas and spent the rest of her teaching career at the Hockaday School. She then became the Headmistress at Good Shepard School in Dallas.
In 1985 she made a career change to become a pioneer in the industry as one of the few female Financial Advisors at Edward Jones. She moved to Brenham and opened the first Edward Jones office in Brenham. She retired from Edward Jones in 2006, and resumed her love for dancing, competing in the senior division ProAm ballroom dance competitions across the U.S. Jo enjoyed raising, breeding and showing her Cavalier King Charles Spaniel dogs, receiving Best of Opposite in breed at the Westminster Dog Show in New York City. She also raised and bred Japanese Chins. Jo loved to travel and was able to visit more than 25 countries on her travels.
Jo was active in the Brenham community serving on the Downtown Association, serving as a Chamber of Commerce blue blazer, a founding member of the Brenham Heritage Museum, a member of the Bosom Buddies and a dedicated member of the Rotary Club of Brenham.
Jo is preceded in death by her parents, Herbert Preston Welsh and Beatrice Edith (Langert) Welsh and by her husband, Frank B. Burpo Jr.
She is survived by her son, Britton James Wilson, daughter-in-law, Beth Wilson, grandchildren, Cameron Wilson, Meredith Wilson and Benjamin Wilson all of Concord, Massachusetts. Her daughter, Andrea Jo (Burpo) Holle, son-in-law Ken Holle, grandchildren, Samantha Jo Holle and Christopher Holle all of Brenham. Her brother, Robert Preston Welsh, sister-in-law Judith Welsh of Cape Coral, Florida and nephew Preston Welsh and his family of Seguin, Texas, and special friend and care giver, Jennifer Gordon.
Memorials may be directed to Hospice Brazos Valley in Bryan. The Rotary Club of Brenham or the Alzheimer's Association.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel. The family will be planning a Celebration of Life at a later date.
