Reverend Monsignor Boleslaus John Zientek, a Catholic priest of the Diocese of Austin for 30 years and of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston for another 33 years, died in Houston, on March 16, 2022, at the age of 87. The son of the late John J. and Frances (Bilski) Zientek, he was born in Brenham, on Aug. 3, 1934.
He was ordained a Catholic priest for the Diocese of Austin at St. Mary Cathedral in Austin, on May 23, 1959. In 1989, he incardinated in the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston as adjustments were made between the neighboring diocesan boundaries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.