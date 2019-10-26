Paul Zuehlke Jr. passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. He was a wonderful husband and precious dad; Paul's family loved him so very much. The family will receive guests during a visitation from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Callaway-Jones Funeral Center in Bryan. Funeral Services will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in College Station, with interment to follow at the College Station Cemetery.
Paul was born in Old Washington, Texas, on the 240-acre family farm on Dec. 24, 1925. While working the farm, Paul attended the Old Washington School, a one room schoolhouse. He and his brothers and sisters walked or rode their horses to school each day. Paul continued his education and graduated from Brenham High School in 1943. Upon graduation he was sent a draft notice, but did not pass the physical, being told something was not quite right with his heart.
