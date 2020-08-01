Gregory Zuniga Jr., 77, of Brenham, and husband of Rosie Esparza Zuniga, passed away July 29, 2020 at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in College Station and is now in the arms of his heavenly Father.
Services are pending at Brenham Memorial Chapel, 2300 Stringer Street, Brenham. Share memories at www.BrenhamMemorialChapel.com.
