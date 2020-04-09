A lot of things are hard because of this virus.
I think the stress of everything finally caught up to me this weekend. We are about at the month mark here, reporting on all things COVID-19. I hope I don’t sound like I’m complaining when I say that I’m exhausted. I’m sure you are too.
There are a lot of things we are missing out on right now: Birthday parties, baby showers, weddings, concerts, large events and so much more. It makes you think about what’s truly essential in this world and the things we can do without.
I think the hardest thing for me is not being able to go to church. I’ve been watching a Facebook Live service from my “home church” in Lumberton, where my parents live. It’s kind of weird being able to go to mass in sweatpants and a college t-shirt now. My cat always meows when I join in the Latin chants, I guess she’s trying to sing too.
As many of you know, Holy Week was kicked off this Sunday. As my priest said, “Palm Sunday has always been different, and this year, it is really different.”
I can only speak of the Catholic faith, but the Passion of Christ is recited during Palm Sunday. It’s very long and as a kid, I never loved it because I had to stand for what felt like hours. I’m not going to lie to you, though. I did sit on my couch this year since no one could judge me for sitting. But I guess the cat is out of the bag.
For the past three Sundays, I’ve been holding back tears sitting on my couch watching church. Isolation has never bothered me much until it came to Jesus. And I know in my heart you don’t have to be in church to be in God’s presence, but it sure does help.
I’ve only done all the Holy Week masses twice in my life, and both times were because I was in church choir. I loved learning the Latin chants that coincided with the days. You didn’t really need to understand the words to feel them in your heart.
Both times I went to Holy Week, I was dealing with some significant personal struggles. I just remember how healing it was to spend so much extra time at church and to make that extra time to go and listen to the mass and revel in the traditions of my faith. I was really looking forward to participating in Holy Week this year after a rather crazy year of learning to live more independently.
I don’t know how Holy Week is going to look this year. Maybe I can light one of my scented candles for the Easter Vigil Saturday and pretend like I’m in church with everyone else.
I know I saw many families on Facebook this past Sunday with their makeshift palms made out of firs, leaves, twigs and other foliage. The closest thing I had to a palm at my apartment was a pine cone, so I figured I’d pass on the palms this year.
If you’re celebrating, I hope you have a good Holy Week this year. I’ll leave you all with some extra thoughts I’ve seen floating around the internet:
From my priest in Lumberton, Fr. Andrew Moore: “The fact that we legally can do something does not mean that we should.”
Though Gov. Abbott’s executive order allows for church gatherings as long as they adhere to the social distancing guidelines, please continue to stay home. I know it’s hard not being physically at church, but we are spiritually together. And I think that’s enough.
And a little humor from an unknown source: “WWJD? What would Jesus do? Well, it’s Lent. What did Jesus do? He went to the desert alone for 40 days and nights.” Let’s be like Jesus, king of social distancing.
