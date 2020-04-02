I’ve always liked to do things alone. I tend to be introverted in most situations.
When I was 18 and got my car and license, I was so happy to go to church alone. My parents liked going to the early mass and being a teenager, I always wanted to sleep in.
Sitting alone at church was such a freeing feeling. I felt like I could focus more on my relationship with God during church when I was alone than when I would sit with my family.
I usually prefer nights in than nights out. When I get off work, it’s just me and my cat. I do get lonely on occasion, but if there’s one thing I’ve learned in my short life it’s we need to learn how to do things alone.
This can be rather frustrating at times. When life gets rough, I really wish I had someone there to hold my hand and tell me everything is going to be OK. Luckily I have a support system of family and friends to get me through the hard times, and a really cute cat.
I’ve gone through some pretty big life changes recently. From the day I graduated college, my life has been coming at me non-stop from every direction. I am so blessed by the crazy mess that is my life. So many good things have come out of the bad.
Amid self-quarantines across the nation and world, a lot of people are alone. They aren’t seeing their friends after work for drinks. Heck, they’re not even seeing their coworkers at work. In a short amount of time, it’s almost as if the world around us stopped and we are all frozen.
I remember seeing news of the coronavirus in China, thinking it would stay there and the United States wouldn’t be affected. Or, maybe if the U.S. did get it, only big cities like New York City and Los Angeles would be seeing the crisis.
But last week, it literally hit close to home for me. My small, safe, little Texas town now has 17 confirmed cases of coronavirus and it’s sadly just the beginning.
What a time to be a journalist. I never thought in my wildest dreams I would be covering a global pandemic. I didn’t even know those existed until March when the virus slowly started creeping towards me.
My life has been non-stop coverage of COVID-19. We are going on 22 days of writing about event cancellations, small businesses hurting, cases being confirmed, city and county declarations, school closures and so much more.
Suddenly I’m not so alone.
Every person in every facet of my life is dealing with this. My friends are getting laid-off because of this. My mom is having to teach kindergarten online. My friends aren’t getting their senior year how they should be having it. Everyone I talk to is scared, tired and just wants for this to end.
I had been doing pretty well with these new adjustments in my life. Instead of covering events like festivals and banquets I’m covering high school seniors and small businesses adjusting to life with coronavirus. Instead of going to the high school for a board meeting, I sit in the conference room at my office and watch it on Zoom. Instead of shaking hands, I’m nodding and smiling to people. I’m a little more thankful to those in leadership positions because honestly, I have no idea how they are making these decisions. They are so tough.
I think a former co-worker of mine, Kim Brent, put it best when she said we are all fighting a common enemy, and that enemy is not each other.
It’s easy to get upset right now. Emotions are running high as we are dealing with the fear of contracting a strange virus with no cure and few symptoms. I’ve been putting my best face on every morning, but I’m exhausted and I mess up sometimes.
This is our new normal. And luckily, it’s all temporary.
