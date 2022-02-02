Russia has moved an estimated 100,000 troops to the border of Ukraine, while claiming that they do not intend to invade. To most of us watching, this is borderline ridiculous. Russia has a long history of wanting to annex the Ukraine back into it’s folds, and in a broader sense, to regain territories lost to them when the U.S.S.R. collapsed in late 1991.
In response to this Russian buildup, the United States and it’s allies in Europe have threatened harsh penalties and sanctions if and when Russia decides to invade. There has been tough talk on both sides of the political aisle about what should be done in such a case.
