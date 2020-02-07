The longest month EVER is over. I don’t know how that happens every year. The Chief’s have been declared the Superbowl Champs and Phil says spring is a comin’! Here’s a look at what’s going on in our little town:
Round Top Chamber of Commerce
The Tri-County Hill Hopper bike ride through Fayette County is scheduled for Sunday, February 16 beginning at 9:00 a.m. Start location is at Cole’s Antiques’ parking lot on the corner of Texas Highway 237 and FM 954 in Warrenton. For more information or to register, visit tchillhopper.org. The monthly chamber meetings are held the third Thursday of every month at 9:00 a.m. All are welcome! For more information on these events, visit roundtop.org.
Town of Round Top Town Council
The office of Mayor and two Aldermen will appear on the Round Top May 2, 2020 ballot. Applications for a place on the ballot will be accepted by the Town Clerk from January 15, 2020 until 5:00 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020. The Town of Round Top Town Council meets the second Monday of each month at 6:00 p.m. at the Town Hall Courthouse. For more information please send an email to townclerk@rttx.us.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
Regular services are held on Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m. with Rev. John David Nedbalek presiding. Sunday School is held on the first Sunday of every month beginning at 8:30 a.m. Big happy birthday wishes go out to Charles Marburger — February 7; Andrew Clemons — Feb. 8; Roger Schulze, Breanna Leonhardt — Feb. 10; Brady Gregor — Feb. 11; Renee Zwenermann, Ken Gay — Feb. 12; Simon Karaisaka, Adian Agaston, Vickie Neutzler — Feb. 13; Todd Royer, Ethan Schobel, Aimee Kraemer, Michelle Hodde — Feb. 14. Anniversary wishes go out to Michael & Jackie Sacks on February 10.
Round Top Family Library
Adult yoga is held Mondays and Thursdays at 5:30. Art After School for kids is held Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:30, and the After School Kids Garden meets Wednesdays 3:30 — 5:30. There will be a free “Buying a Computer” class Wednesday, February 12 from 2:00 — 4:00. Please call the library to sign up. Enjoy the fellowship at the Library’s Senior Citizen Gaming party Sunday, February 9 from 2:00 — 4:00. This event is being sponsored by the library and the RT-C 4-H Club. FYI...presents Amanda Danning: Making Heads and Telling Tales — skulls recovered from the San Jacinto Battleground on Thursday, February 20 at 7:00 p.m.! For more information about library events please visit the website at www.ilovetoread.org.
Round Top — Carmine ISD
Students will be taking spring pictures Wednesday, February 12 and enjoying a school holiday Monday, February 17! The monthly school board meeting will be on the 17 as well. A public hearing on the Annual Performance Report kicks things off at 6:00 p.m.
If you need to contact RT-C Elementary call 979.249.3200 or 979.278.3151 for the High School. For all sporting events please check the Carmine section of this paper.
Round Top Rifle Hall
Monday Hamburger Nights are held on the 1st — 4th Mondays of each month from 5:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m. All proceeds benefit the continued improvement of the Round Top Rifle Hall Association.
Round Top Area Historical Museum
The Round Top Area Historical Society is holding their annual garage sale with items they acquired for several estate sales and donations at the pavilion on February 15, 16, 22, 23. Donated items at the sale are being collected at the pavilion at 397 E Mill St. behind the Round Top Post Office on Saturday and Sunday February 8th and 9th. Furniture, antiques, working appliances and current working electronics are all being accepted. Call Rose at 713.376.9454 for large items items and for more information or tax donation receipt. Thank you for supporting this non-profit! This sale is a major source of funding for the organization.
Festival Hill
Round Top Festival Institute’s annual Bybee Library Fundraiser and Valentine’s concert will be tomorrow, February 8. The show begins at 2:00 and there will be a reception with refreshing drinks and Valentine treats from the Festival Hill kitchen immediately after. Guests may adopt a book, bid on silent auction items and will have a chance to win door prizes! Buy tickets online at festivalhill.org or by calling 979.249.3129.
Winedale
On Tuesday, February 18, Randy Melton of RTAHS presents “A History of Round Top”. Bring your lunch and everything else will be provided! This Lunch and Learn class will be at the Meadows Large Classroom at Winedale. Preview Baskets and Blooms: Floral Quilts from the Winedale Collection. The exhibit celebrates the end of winter and the beginning of spring with floral patterns and springtime motifs. The preview reception is Friday, February 21, 5-7 p.m. For more information contact winedale@austin.utexas.edu or 979-278-3530.
St. Martin Catholic Church
Monthly mass for the intentions left on the altar will be Wednesday, February 19 at 9:00 a.m. St. Martin Catholic Church is located at 3490 S. Hwy 237 near Warrenton.
Other Events in the Area
Enjoy Valentine’s dinner at the Wine Bar in Fayetteville Friday, February 14 from 5:00 — 9:00. Tickets are $50 per person and include a complementary glass of champagne, a starter, salad, entree and dessert. For reservations call or text Chef Goeroge at 979.716.6988.
St. Paul Lutheran Church in Shelby hosts a game day on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of each month from 2:00 — 4:00 p.m. Open to the community. Bring a snack and game!
Arts for Rural Texas (ARTS) on N. Live Oak in Fayetteville is featuring the original graphics of Amado Pena! The exhibit runs through February 22. View serigraphs, lithographs, etchings and monoprints. For more information or to view upcoming artist information, visit www.artsforruraltexas.org or call 979.378.2113.
Have News? Send any news or notices you wish to have announced to Kyla@roundtoprealestate.com or you can call or text 979-203-0418.
