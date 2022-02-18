The 18th-ranked Blinn College women’s basketball team rallied to defeat Paris Junior College 79-74 in overtime in Region XIV Conference action Wednesday in Paris, Texas.
The Buccaneers have won four straight games and improved to 23-3 overall and 12-3 in league play, moving into a first-place tie for the region lead with No. 7 Tyler Junior College. Tyler currently owns the tiebreaker over Blinn by virtue of an 88-80 home win over the Bucs on Jan. 26. Blinn and Tyler will face off in both teams’ regular-season finale on Saturday, Feb. 26, in Brenham.
