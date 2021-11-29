Three Brenham High School football players were honored in District 13-5A Division II superlatives for the 2021 season.

Senior outside linebacker Justin Garza was named the defensive most valuable player, junior Logan Marshall was named offensive lineman of the year and senior Kobe Washington was named defensive lineman of the year.

