Brenham High School senior linebacker Justin Garza celebrates after forcing a fumble by Bryan quarterback Karson Dillard (17) during a non-district football game on Sept. 10 at Cub Stadium. Garza forced two fumbles and intercepted a pass in the Cubs’ win.
Derek Hall/Banner-Press file
Brenham defensive lineman Kobe Washington (center) attempts to bring down Bastrop quarterback Romello Flores-Giles (9) during a District 13-5A football game against Bastrop on Oct. 22 at Cub Stadium.
Derek Hall/Banner-Press file
Brenham High School quarterback Steven Stackhouse throws a pass against Magnolia West during a non-district game Aug. 27 in Magnolia. The host Mustangs pulled away for a 45-21 victory.
Derek Hall/Banner-Press file
Brenham senior running back Amir Johnson (10) carries the ball during a District 13-5A matchup against Leander Rouse on Nov. 5 in Leander.
Derek Hall/Banner-Press file
Brenham junior wide receiver Brandon Ward (18) catches a pass during a District 13-5A matchup against Leander Rouse on Nov. 5 in Leander.
Derek Hall/Banner-Press file
Brenham kicker Brant Bender (82) kicked two field goals on the night including the game winner against East View on Oct. 1 at Birkelbach Field in Georgetown.
Three Brenham High School football players were honored in District 13-5A Division II superlatives for the 2021 season.
Senior outside linebacker Justin Garza was named the defensive most valuable player, junior Logan Marshall was named offensive lineman of the year and senior Kobe Washington was named defensive lineman of the year.
