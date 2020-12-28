Following the conclusion of Brenham’s 2020 football season, which came after an upset at the hands of Marble Falls in a Class 5A Division II bi-district game, 23 Cubs have awarded District 19-5A All-District honors.

At the top of the list was All-District Defensive MVP Trey Lawhun, a senior linebacker who recorded 46 solo tackles (35 assisted) and one sack. Lawhun also contributed to 12 third-down conversion stops. As the team’s punter, Lawhun booted 34 punts this season for a total of 1,112 yards, averaging 32.7 yards per game with a season high of 50 yards against Bastrop.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.