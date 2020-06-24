Brenham, TX (77834)

Today

Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially during the afternoon hours. Hazy. High 84F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.