SHREVEPORT, La. — The Blinn College men's basketball team fell to Angelina College, 87-73, in the 2020 NJCAA Region XIV Men's Basketball Championship game Saturday night in the Centenary College Gold Dome.
"It is unfortunate that we came out and played a really bad first half, but I give our guys a lot of credit for showing a lot of fight and resiliency," Blinn head coach Scott Schumacher said. "We got it to within nine points and had an opportunity to make it a closer game, but unfortunately we couldn't. I give a lot of credit to Angelina and congratulate them on a great win and the opportunity to represent Region XIV at the national tournament."
