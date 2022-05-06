The Texas High School Coaches Association announced its academic all-state team selections for softball, baseball and track and field, which included several Brenham High School athletes and a Burton High School athlete.
To receive the honor, students must: be an athlete, student trainer, or manager in good standing; good moral character; a senior; have a grade point average of 92 or above; and those reaching the level of elite must have grades that are at or near perfect in all their classes.
