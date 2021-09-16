Former Brenham High School pitcher Evan Aschenbeck committed to play for Texas A&M University next year. During the 2021 season at Blinn, Aschenbeck hurled for 40 1/3 inning, allowing 25 runs (20 earned), six walks and tallying 51 strikeouts and a 4.46 earned run average.
Former Brenham High School pitcher Evan Aschenbeck, who is set to play his second season at Blinn College, has committed to Texas A&M University next year.
“It’s always been a dream school for me to go to A&M,” Aschenbeck told The Banner-Press. “I’ve been wanting it for a long time and have been putting in the work. Everything just fell into place at the right time and I’m thankful to all the people that made it possible.”
