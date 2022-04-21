Colby Beck’s third home run of the Burton High School baseball team’s matchup against Round Top-Carmine capped off a 15-5 victory for the Panthers on Wednesday night in Carmine.
A five-run second inning is what started Burton’s (15-4, 9-2 District 26-2A) blowout as Beck scored a solo homer to start the frame. Vicente Veliz drove in two runs on a single and Waylon Hinze, Veliz and Pierson Spies each scored on an error, making the score 5-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.