Brenham’s boys track and field team tied for the area championship with College Station on Thursday in Montgomery.

The Cubs finished with 94 points while Keanu Jones led the team with a first-place individual rank of 25 points. Jones took first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.73 seconds and won the 200 in 22.09.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.